Actress and model Khloe Kardashian, a friend of Boston Celtics centre Tristan Thompson, received a set of souvenirs from her lover’s club. Kardashian and her daughter True greeted the Celtics.

“Chloe and Tru, welcome to the family! We wanted to make sure you both have your starter gear set before the season starts. Take care of yourself and become green! ”, The club wrote on the social network.

In 2016, Thompson became the NBA champion along with LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Many call their 1-3 comeback one of the greatest league finals performances.

Earlier it became known about the unsuccessful negotiations between Tristan and the “Cavaliers” – the player was not satisfied with the amount of the new contract. LeBron James personally tried to persuade Thompson to move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Still, the basketball player preferred the Celtics and entered into a two-year agreement with Boston for $ 19 million.