Khabib’s manager named the option in which the fighter can return to the UFC

Ali Abdel-Aziz, the manager of the Russian UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, said that he could return the fighter to the octagon.

According to a spokesman for the Russian fighter, Nurmagomedov could fight in 2021 if the 39-year-old Georges Saint-Pierre resumed his career.

“I think that if Saint-Pierre is really going to return to fights, then it could raise Khabib,” TMZ quotes the words of the manager.

Abdel-Aziz also noted that despite the huge money offered for revenge with the Irishman Conor McGregor, it is unlikely that the Russian champion will be persuaded to return to the cage.

“This is a serious work in financial terms, but we know that it is tough to convince Khabib with money,” he said.

In October, Nurmagomedov won a fight against American Justin Gaethje and defended his UFC lightweight title. After the fight, the 32-year-old Russian announced the end of his sports career. The fighter has 29 victories and not a single defeat.