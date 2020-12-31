Khabib Nurmagomedov showed a photo from San Francisco

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a photo taken in San Francisco on his Instagram page. In the photo, Khabib is on the far right, the second on the left is his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, also a mixed martial arts fighter.

Recall that 32-year-old Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in the second round, using a triangle choke. After the fight, the Russian announced his retirement. He has 29 wins in 29 MMA fights, including 13 wins in 13 UFC fights. The fight with Gaethje was the first for Khabib since his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away.