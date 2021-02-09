Khabib Nurmagomedov said he is not going to resume his career

The Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) champion in lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov is not going to resume his sports career.

In October 2020, Nurmagomedov defeated American Justin Gaethje by rear-naked choke in the second round and announced his retirement. He explained his decision with a promise to his mother. Nurmagomedov became the UFC champion in April 2018, defeating American Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. He defended his title three times – in fights against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

“I’ve retired, let the guys fight for the title. I don’t want the division to stagnate because of me. Maybe [UFC President] Dana [White] will see my message and think, “Maybe I’ll leave the guy alone, let others fight for the title,” Nurmagomedov said.