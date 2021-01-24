Free News

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the defeat of Conor McGregor by Dustin Poirier

BY Sam Smith 89 Views
UFC lightweight champion Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to Irishman Conor McGregor’s defeat to American Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Recall that Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round. The American took revenge on the Irishman for his defeat in 2014.

After the fight, McGregor announced that he would continue his career and be active in 2021. The 32-year-old athlete has 22 victories and 5 defeats.

