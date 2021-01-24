Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the defeat of Conor McGregor by Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight champion Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to Irishman Conor McGregor’s defeat to American Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

Recall that Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round. The American took revenge on the Irishman for his defeat in 2014.

After the fight, McGregor announced that he would continue his career and be active in 2021. The 32-year-old athlete has 22 victories and 5 defeats.