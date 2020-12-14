Kevin Magnussen announced his retirement from Formula 1

Danish driver Kevin Magnussen, after the final stage of the Formula 1 season – the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, announced his retirement from the Royal Races.

Magnussen has been in Formula 1 since 2014. Since the 2017 season, the Dane has been the pilot of the Haas team. His best result in the championship with the American “stable” was 9th place (56 points) in the drivers’ standings at the end of the 2018 championship.

“This chapter of my life is closed, it was wonderful. Since childhood, Formula 1 has been my life. When I told the teachers at school that I was going to become an F1 pilot, they laughed at me. But deep down I knew that I would succeed, “- wrote Magnussen in his microblog on Twitter.

“Now, I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life, which will be incredibly exciting. Thank you all for the amazing support over the years. I hope I can still please you with what I’m going to do next. It’s time to return to Denmark and celebrate Christmas with his family,” added the driver.

Earlier, the media reported that 28-year-old Magnussen would continue his career in the IMSA endurance series.