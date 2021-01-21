Kevin Durant sets a new NBA record

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored 38 points with 61.8% accuracy in the NBA regular season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, made 12 rebounds and gave 8 assists, which allowed him to mark a unique achievement in the statistical history of the league.

“This season, Durant has 10 games with 25+ points on 60 +% accuracy. No other player in the history of the NBA has shown such indicators in the first 10 of 12 games of the season, “- said journalist Justin Kubatko on his Twitter page.

Durant’s performance did not help Brooklyn. The Nets lost 135: 147 to the Cavaliers. Among the winners, the best on-court was Colleen Sexton (42 points), Jedi Osman (25 points) and Thorin Prince (17 points). Brooklyn has Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (37 points) and James Harden (21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists).