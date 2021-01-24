Kevin Durant sets a 21st century NBA record

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant scored 31 points in the NBA regular season match with the Miami Heat (128: 124).

Durant surpassed 400 points in his first 13 games for Brooklyn. This is the best result in the 21st century and the second-best in NBA history after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain.

Brooklyn has won their first win in their last three games. Miami, in turn, lost for the second time in a row. On January 26, Brooklyn and Miami will meet in return. Among the winners, Kevin Durant became the most productive; he recorded 31 points in the asset. Kyrie Irving scored 28 points. As part of Miami, the most productive was Edris Adebayo, who brought 41 points to the team. Goran Dragic scored 19 points.