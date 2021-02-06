Kevin Durant didn’t finish NBA match due to contact with a COVID-19 positive person

Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kevin Durant was unable to finish the NBA regular season match with the Toronto Raptors (117: 123) due to contact with the infected coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Before the game, “Brooklyn” learned that Durant could not participate in the warm-up and start the game due to an inconclusive test result for coronavirus in a person he was in contact with.

Later, the basketball player was allowed to enter the court, since a positive test result for coronavirus had not yet been received. In the third quarter, officials informed Durant that he could not continue and had to leave the court as the test result of the person he was in contact with was ultimately positive. In 19 minutes on the court, the basketball player scored eight points, made six rebounds and five assists.

“Free me. NBA, your fans are not idiots. You cannot fool them with your stupid PR tactics,” Durant wrote on Twitter.

Durant contracted the coronavirus in March. In early January, the basketball player had antibodies when he was forced to miss four matches due to contact with an infected person. In the current situation, the player can again be suspended for a 6-day period. Durant is no longer travelling with Brooklyn for Saturday’s match against Philadelphia.

Durant is averaging 29.5 points this season, making 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.