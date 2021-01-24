Kelly Rowland does fitness workout being 9 months pregnant

American singer and actress Kelly Rowland showed fans that she is ready to do anything to hurry her unborn child into the world.

In the latest posts on Instagram, the rhythm and blues singer posted footage of a fitness workout 9 months pregnant. The former Destiny’s Child star appeared in front of the audience in sports outfit – in leggings and a short top that exposed her belly.

The singer squats and stretches, and does not forget to twerk to make the lesson more fun. In one of the videos, she leaned on the hood of a parked car and performed a twerk dance, standing with her back to the camera. Rowland signed the publication as follows: “What is the baby waiting for?”

The actress first announced her pregnancy in October last year in a conversation with journalists from Women’s Health magazine. For Kelly and her husband Tim Witherspoon, this child will be the second. They have been married since May 2014, five months after the wedding, the couple had a son, Titan, who turned six in November. Before formalizing the formal relationship, Rowland met with her chosen one for three years.