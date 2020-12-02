Kelly Clarkson talks about divorce after breaking up with her husband

In the summer, Kelly surprised fans with the news that she was divorcing her husband, Brandon Blackstock, after seven years of marriage. The couple has two children in common – six-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. In addition to them, Clarkson and Blackstock raised Brandon’s children from a previous marriage – 19-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Seth.

Kelly recently spoke live with the writer Glennon Doyle and talked a little about the divorce proceedings with her husband.

“This is terrible. There are so many complications in this. But the most difficult thing, of course, is the children. For a woman, this is the main hassle, ”- said Clarkson.

Doyle added: “We’ve been trained to keep our families together at all costs. Even in my first marriage, I wondered: am I really staying in a relationship for the sake of my daughter? Would I wish her such a relationship? We have been taught to think that being a good mother means lying. And I got out of marriage precisely because I am a good mother. “

To which Clarkson said, “This is what I had to understand to take this step [to divorce]. Our relationship has not become happiness for us, both of us [with my husband] deserve better. “

About child custody, the court gave priority to Kelly. The documents say that “the conflict between her and her husband has escalated and they are experiencing difficulties in parenting together due to trust issues.”