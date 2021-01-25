Kelly Clarkson may replace Ellen DeGeneres

Due to the scandal that erupted last summer, the 62-year-old TV presenter’s reputation has suffered greatly. Employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show talked about the toxic atmosphere of the TV project and the producers’ inappropriate behaviour, and former colleagues and acquaintances of Ellen talked about the humiliation on her part.

However, the drama did not affect the star’s career: her personal show went on air as if nothing had happened. DeGeneres commented on the situation in the first issue of the new season.

Still, industry insiders told Page Six that Ellen’s streak could be ending. A year left before the end of the star’s contract, and next month negotiations will start that could decide her fate. Due to the drop in ratings, NBC producers are seriously thinking about replacing: DeGeneres’ daytime wants to give Kelly Clarkson and her talk show of the same name, which has become very popular since its launch in 2019.

Ellen fully owns her program’s rights, so it is impossible to replace it without launching a new format. Insiders point out that the star herself does not mind leaving the show, but its producers are determined to keep prime time. A real battle may unfold during the valuable time.