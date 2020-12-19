Kei Nishikori married a model

The former ATP#4, 30-year-old Kei Nishikori got married. His wife was the former model, 29-year-old Mai Yamauchi, with whom Nishikori had been dating for more than five years. As reported by Nikkansports, the newlyweds got married on December 11 in Tokyo.

30-year-old Nishikori finished the season at the rank of 41st racket in the world. In 2020, he played six matches, in which he won only two wins. Kay won his last trophy at the beginning of 2019 at a competition in Brisbane.

Previously, Nishikori supported the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 due to the coronavirus.