Keanu Reeves turned down the role of Craven the Hunter

Earlier this week, The Illuminerdi exclusively announced that the Sony Pictures studio had invited Keanu Reeves to play the lead role in a solo action movie about the adventures of Craven the Hunter, which in spirit was described as a mixture of “Logan” with Hugh Jackman and “Wrath” with Denzel Washington.

Now this story has been clarified by the Hollywood insider Skyler Sharp from The DisInsider. The Matrix and John Wick star were indeed offered a lead role in a new spin-off of the Spider-like universe, including Venom and Morbius, but Reeves politely declined the project.

What caused the reason is not specified, but it means that the actor will still be available for potential proposals from the head of the Marvel studio Kevin Feige, who previously expressed a great desire to team up with Reeves sometime in the future.

Director JC Chandor will head the upcoming comic strip about Peter Parker’s classic foe. Written by Richard Wenck and authors of the first Iron Man and upcoming film adaptation of the Uncharted video game Art Markum and Matt Holloway.