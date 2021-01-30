Katy Perry talks about raising her daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom

At the end of August last year, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a daughter named Daisy. Star parents have not yet published photos of the baby on social networks, but they never miss the opportunity to tell something new about her while communicating with journalists.

So, yesterday, the 36-year-old singer took part in a series of questions and answers live on Instagram as part of a new Coca-Cola ad campaign with her participation. There, she enthusiastically told how Daisy’s appearance changed her character and principles of life in general.

She changed my life and continues to do so. I think everyone understands this when she becomes a mother. You focus entirely on your motherhood. This is not because you stop loving other people; you want to be a good mom. Much fades into the background. Being a mom is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you’re ready for it yourself, Perry said.

Even though Katy Perry returned to work just six weeks after giving birth, she tries not to miss a single important stage in her daughter’s growing up and watches with pleasure as she grows and changes outwardly.

I can see how much my daughter has changed over the past five months. Looking through the photos, I think, “Wow.” This is a unique way to observe the passage of time as human shape changes. Once, and you suddenly notice – now she has chubby cheeks! In a way, it even inspired me to appreciate every day I lived even more, – said Katie about her discoveries.

Recall that the first rumours about the romance of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appeared in 2016. After about a year, the stars part, but rather quickly decided to be together again. In 2019, the singer and actor got engaged and planned to get married in Japan, but the celebration has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March last year, it became known about Katy Perry’s pregnancy, and at the end of August, the couple had a child. For Katie, the girl became the first-born, but Bloom is already raising Flynn’s 10-year-old son from his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.