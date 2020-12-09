Katy Perry showed off a touching gift for her daughter from Ariana Grande

Katy recently showed Instagram followers a gift for her daughter from Ariana Grande. The singer sent her colleague a Givenchy children’s winter suit and accompanied the gift with a note: “Katy and Orlando, congratulations! I adore you! Love, Ariana. “

Daisy’s new winter outfit is just one of the many gifts she has received from celebrities since her birth. In September, Perry also showed off a hand-embroidered baby blanket that Taylor Swift had sent for the little one.

According to an insider, Katy and Orlando are now enjoying a new life with the baby and are trying to combine parenting with work.

“They have a fantastic relationship and are enjoying their new life as parents. They find time for both Daisy and a career, their views on this issue converge. But the daughter, of course, is their top priority now. They keep the balance very well, ”said a celebrity source.

Bloom fans have recently noticed that he has significantly improved his fitness. The actor is probably preparing for new filming. Katie also returned to work on television and so far hides the physical changes after childbirth with corrective underwear. She recently recorded a funny video in which she revealed the “secret” of slender waist and hips.