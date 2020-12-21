Katie Holmes with her daughter Suri on a walk in New York: new photos

If earlier, Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri from their marriage to Tom Cruise often appeared in public together, now they regularly spend time apart.

14-year-old Suri has already noticeably matured and prefers a company of friends, and her mother is now keen on a new romance, so she regularly walks with her boyfriend. However, yesterday the 42-year-old actress and her daughter had a family day and went shopping at ABC Carpet & Home, a furniture and decor store in New York.

Katie’s relationship with her 34-year-old boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., is getting more serious. Last Friday, Katie Holmes celebrated her birthday, and Emilio tenderly congratulated her on his Instagram, calling her “the most amazing, kind and beautiful person.” Suri has also known her mother’s love for a long time.

According to an insider, Katie and Emilio are having a great time. Thanks to his beloved, Emilio relieved the stress of business problems – due to the coronavirus pandemic, his restaurant was temporarily closed.

‘Their relationship encourages him’, the sources say.

Holmes, due to lack of work for the same reasons, had much more free time, so he and Vitolo were able to get to know each other better.