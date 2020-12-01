Kate Moss graced the covers of Vogue 28 years after her debut

Kate Moss first appeared on the cover of British Vogue 28 years ago. The 46-year-old supermodel recently brought back her greatness by appearing on two covers of the new issue of the magazine and proving that she is still good.

The editor-in-chief of the edition, Edward Enninful, commenting on the January issue, said: “I can confidently say that Kate Moss will always be there. Almost 28 years have passed since her debut, and now she is back on the cover. It’s amazing and expected at the same time. “

Instagram Vogue notes: “At 46, she is as attractive as she was on her first cover in 1993.”

In a recent interview with Elle, Moss admitted that she had taken better care of herself in recent years. And although she did not give up cigarettes and coffee, Kate reduced their number, as well as established a sleep schedule and began to do yoga regularly. According to the model, she goes to bed at 11 pm and gets up at eight in the morning, after which she must drink a glass of hot water with lemon and only then make coffee. Moss also practices yoga in the morning and considers it the best way to deal with stress. Also, Kate relishes on fresh vegetable juices, pamper herself with massage and facials, for which she invites a specialist to her home.

According to Moss, she moved away from her “rock and roll” lifestyle, which brought her to a drug treatment clinic in the 2000s.