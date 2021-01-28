Kate Moss first took to the fashion catwalk with her daughter Leela

Supermodel Kate Moss first appeared on the catwalk with her daughter Leela, who took her first steps in the big modelling business. Star mom and daughter took part in the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week, People writes.

The first to enter the podium was 18-year-old Lila Moss. She showed a transparent dress with a silver train, worn over a white bodysuit. High boots and an unusual headdress complimented the image.

47-year-old Kate presented an elegant floor-length dress in metallic grey with an open neckline and a hem embroidered with small flowers. Long earrings falling to the very chest became a bright accessory. In this outfit, she went to the catwalk right after her daughter.

After the show, visitors could take a closer look at the collection. Considering epidemiological measures, special glass boxes were equipped in the hall, in which the models were located. At the same time, the spectators wore protective masks. Kate and Leela Moss were in the same space, because they live together, in the same house. Other show participants, including Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, settled in separate boxes.

For Leela Moss, Fendi was not the first show. The girl took serious steps in the modelling business last fall, taking part in the Miu Miu show in Paris. Kate then admitted that when she saw her daughter walk down the catwalk, she felt proud. True, because of the pandemic, she could not personally support the girl – the show was held without spectators – but only watched her on TV.