Kate Middleton’s sister will become a mother for the second time

Pippa Middleton, 37, is pregnant with her second child. A source close to the family told Page Six that sister Kate Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, 45, are thrilled.

This is great news in such a difficult year. The whole family is happy.

Later, the information about Pippa’s pregnancy was confirmed by Harper’s Bazaar. The couple themselves have not yet commented on the rumours.

We will remind, Pippa Middleton gave birth to her first child in October 2018. The boy was named Arthur. The Duchess’s sister Kate gave birth to her first child in the same place where her three nephews were previously born. For Pippa and her husband James Matthews, who were married in 2017, the son became the firstborn.

It is worth noting that at least two joyous events will happen in the royal family in 2021. In September, the pregnancy of the 30-year-old granddaughter of Queen Princess Eugenia was reported, and recently it became known that another granddaughter of Elizabeth II – 39-year-old Zara Tyndall – is preparing to become a mother for the third time.