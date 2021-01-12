Kate Middleton celebrated her 39th birthday

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Duke William, celebrated her 39th birthday on January 9. It became known exactly how the royal lady chose to celebrate a lockdown.

Earlier, Kate organized big parties, the main entertainment at which was shooting, and in addition to her family, close friends were invited to them. Now the big party had to be abandoned.

According to media reports, the main celebration took place at the Anmer Hall estate in Norfolk, which turned out to be a surprise for the birthday girl. Her husband William and the heirs, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, observing complete secrecy, organized a small family party right on her birthday.

Due to the lockdown, other royal family members were not invited to the celebration but sent their congratulations remotely, some even using social networks. For example, Buckingham Palace congratulated Kate with a picture she poses with Queen Elizabeth II at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show.

Recall that Kate Middleton became the wife of the Duke of William in the spring of 2011. Before that, for several years, rumours about the couple’s romance were fueled in the tabloids. For almost 10 years of marriage, Middleton gave birth to three heirs: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.