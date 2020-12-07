Kate Middleton and Prince William embark on a royal UK tour

The Dukes of Cambridge embarked on a three-day royal tour of Great Britain.

Arriving at Euston Station in London and talking to transportation officials, they asked 80s pop star Sheikin Stevens to perform the hit Merry Christmas Everyone for everyone to thank the transport workers for their work during the pandemic. As the singer noted, he was pleased that he performed at the request of representatives of the royal family.

The couple also talked to other railroad workers, and then they boarded the royal train and went on their short journey, in which they will cover more than 2,000 kilometres. For Kate Middleton, travelling on the Queen’s train was the first – before that, she had always made official travel by plane.

The couple’s final stop will be Windsor, where Kate and William will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

As part of their tour, Kate and William will visit England, Scotland and Wales. The main purpose of their trip is to express gratitude to everyone who worked for the good of the country tirelessly. They will meet with volunteers, nursing home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and many more to hear firsthand about their experiences of life and work this year.