Kate Hudson posts a photo with a 2-year-old daughter

Over the weekend, Kate Hudson shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, with her Instagram subscribers, who have apparently already caught the festive mood. In the photo, the girl is posing in the living room in a cute Christmas costume that Kate’s fans really like.

Baby Rani’s father is Danny Fujikawa, with whom Hudson has been in a relationship since 2016 and has known him for over 10 years. In addition to Rani, Kate is raising two more children from past relationships – 9-year-old Bingham and 16-year-old Ryder.

Earlier in an interview, Kate talked a little about her view of parenting. The actress noted that unexpectedly for everyone, she turned out to be a rather strict mother. “I am very strict. I set strict rules, and sometimes I don’t even discuss them with the children. I realized that if you want to set strict standards in your family, you don’t need to discuss them. If I said no, then no, ” Hudson said.