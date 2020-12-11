Kardashian sisters signed a contract with Disney to release a new reality show

This fall, the Kardashians announced that they would no longer be filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Recall that over the course of 14 years, 20 seasons have been published about the life of this famous family. The latest episodes will be shown in early 2021. It turned out that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters had signed a new contract with Disney.

The details of the show have not yet been disclosed – they will be known later when all the details can be discussed. It is only known that the premiere of the new series should take place at the end of 2021. The Kardashian family will not only play the main roles but also produce the project. This was announced on Thursday, December 10, at Disney Investor Day.

Previously, Kim Kardashian admitted that the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” forever changed her life. It was thanks to him that she became who she is now.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone who watched us all these years – in good and bad times when there were happiness, tears, many relationships and children. We will always cherish wonderful memories of the countless people we met along the way, ”wrote Kim on Instagram, announcing the closure of the show to fans.

It was explained very simply. The project appeared in 2007 when social networks were not so popular, and millions of people followed the everyday life of celebrities. Now all this can be viewed in real-time in live broadcasts or feeds on social networks. The relevance was lost, and views dropped significantly. Continuing to work every day for the camera just made no sense.