Kardashian sisters canceled Christmas party for the first time since 1978

California was left without a vibrant New Year’s Eve party – one of the most recognizable, talked about, cutesy and desirable on the US Pacific coast.

The Kardashian family has abandoned the traditional holiday event, loved by many stars and millions of fans, many of whom have never seen California, the Kardashian sisters or Jenner.

This was announced on Twitter by Khloe Kardashian, answering the question of one of the fans: “I hope nothing interferes with your Christmas party?”

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

Chloe herself had been ill with COVID-19 this spring. The socialite gave some consolation to her hangout colleagues and numerous fans – she announced that the 2021 Kardashian Party will be very hot and will reach a new level of fun and entertainment.