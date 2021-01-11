Kanye West will live in London after a divorce from Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West is considering moving to London for the preaching work after his divorce from TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. The source told the tabloid The Mirror about this.

“Kanye told his friends that he sees his future in London. He intends to hold Sunday services in Europe and believes that the capital of Great Britain can become a good base for this, ”the source said.

On January 6, it became known that Kardashian and West are on the verge of divorce. According to the source, the initiator was the spouse of the hip-hop artist.

In November 2019, West attended a Sunday service in Houston, Texas. The event broke records for online viewing and was inscribed in the history of Christianity.