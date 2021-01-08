Kanye West was credited with an affair with a man amid rumors of a divorce

Rumours appeared on the network that the upcoming divorce between reality star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, was provoked by his third-party relationship with a man.

As soon as information about the separation of the two celebrities was officially confirmed, the famous blogger Ava Luis announced on her channel the following: “This whole divorce is not a surprise. Kanye has an affair with a famous beauty guru. He’s a man. Many have known about this for a long time. ” At the same time, Ava admitted that the information transmitted on her page is “gossip”.

Even though the name of the possible chosen one of Kanye West is not directly named, many netizens assumed that it was Jeffrey Star, especially since Ava Louis herself liked one of the comments where this person is called. The beauty guru also fuels the rumours, hinting that he often meets with the rapper. They both currently reside in Wyoming, and Star also attends concerts that West occasionally hosts with Sunday Church Choir.

On the part of the musician, there were no official statements on this matter, but anonymous sources from the side of the stellar married couple told E! News: “The rumours about Jeffrey and Kanye are not true.”