Kamala Harris vaccinated against coronavirus on live TV

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave the coronavirus vaccine live on-air and urged all Americans to follow suit.

“I am now vaccinated… I want to encourage everyone to be vaccinated. It’s relatively painless, and it’s swift, it’s safe… My husband will do it today. I’m waiting to get the second part of the vaccine. It’s literally about saving lives. I trust scientists,” she said after a minute-long procedure.

According to her, she was vaccinated with the drug company Moderna.

Earlier, President-elect Joe Biden, acting Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, and some high-ranking congressional leaders received the vaccine.