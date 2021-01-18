Free News

Kamala Harris officially resigned as Senator

BY Steve Cowan
According to The Washington Post, the decision took effect at 12 am local time.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Democrat, resigned as a senator on Monday. According to The Washington Post, this decision took effect at 12 am local time.

“I am resigning as a senator from the state of California from 12 am on January 18. I want to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the Senate for the past four years,” Harris said in a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom. On December 22, Newsom announced that California Secretary Alex Padilla would take her seat in the Congressional Senate.

The inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joseph Biden and Harris will take place on January 20 on the Capitol steps.

