Kamala Harris officially resigned as Senator

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Democrat, resigned as a senator on Monday. According to The Washington Post, this decision took effect at 12 am local time.

“I am resigning as a senator from the state of California from 12 am on January 18. I want to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the Senate for the past four years,” Harris said in a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom. On December 22, Newsom announced that California Secretary Alex Padilla would take her seat in the Congressional Senate.

The inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joseph Biden and Harris will take place on January 20 on the Capitol steps.