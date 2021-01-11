Kamala Harris’ appearance on Vogue Cover sparked controversy

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has appeared on the cover of US Vogue and has sparked controversy online. The discussion on the Internet, which arose because of her appearance, drew attention to Hypebae.

Two photos of Harris appeared on the Instagram of the publication. In the first photo, she is captured full-length in a dark Donald Deal jacket, jeans and Converse sneakers, and in the second she poses in a formal outfit, which consists of a blue Michael Kors pantsuit and a white blouse.

Twitter users began to criticize the published photos. Someone complained that the dark-skinned Harris turned out to be fair-skinned due to incorrectly exposed lighting.

Sources close to Harris said that a politician’s photo in an official image was agreed for the cover. In turn, the shot of the VP-elect posing in Converse sneakers was originally taken as an add-on.