Juventus made a statement regarding the situation with Suarez

Following the latest news on the Luis Suarez case regarding the Italian language exam passed last summer at the University of Perugia, Juventus issued a statement.

“Juventus confirms that today Fabio Paratici received information about the guarantee and the right to defence. The offence relied on by the prosecutor’s office in the Perugia court relates exclusively to article 371 of the Criminal Code (false information to a prosecutor or an international criminal court prosecutor). Juventus strongly confirms the correctness of Paratici’s work and is confident that the ongoing investigations will help clarify his position within a reasonable timeframe.””