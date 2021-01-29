Justin Timberlake reveals a huge tiger tattoo

On the eve of the premiere of the drama “Palmer”, 39-year-old Justin Timberlake, who played the main role in the movie, showed how he transformed into Eddie Palmer’s character ex-star of school football, who returned to his hometown after 12 years in prison.

Among the distinctive features of the character is an impressive tattoo on his right hand, with which, as it turned out, the actor did not have any particular problems.

“It takes more time to create a fake tattoo than you think,” Timberlake joked, posting a video from the set. It only took the makeup artists a few minutes to transfer the drawing from the paper to his hand.

Just over a week ago, Justin confirmed rumours of a new addition to the family: last summer, Jessica Biel gave birth to a son, who was given the name Phineas. The couple is also raising 5-year-old Silas. “He’s wonderful and sweet, but nobody sleeps. We don’t see each other anymore, ” Timberlake said about the youngest heir on the Ellen DeGeneres show.