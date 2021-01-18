Justin Timberlake revealed the name of his second son

Last summer, there were rumours of a new addition to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s family. The couple did not give any comments for a long time, but their star friends Jimmy Fallon and Lance Bass let out that the couple had a second son. Actors who have been married for more than eight years are also raising 5-year-old Silos.

Timberlake recently became a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show and in an interview, he finally confirmed that he became a father for the second time. During a virtual interview, the performer revealed the baby’s name – Phineas. By the way, Ellen was one of the first to learn about Bill’s pregnancy: while talking to Justin on Facetime, she accidentally saw the actress’s rounded belly.