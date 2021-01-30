Justin Bieber starred with Haley in a touching video and confessed his feelings to her

26-year-old Justin Bieber presented a video for the song Anyone, in which he shared touching moments of his life with his wife, Haley.

The couple combined archival family videos in one video and added filming they took in one of the canyons near California. Note that this is not the first clip in which Justin sings odes to his wife and tenderly confesses his feelings.

“You are the only one I will ever love. Only you, I must tell you, I must tell you. And if it’s not you, then no one else, ” Bieber sang.

Interestingly, neither Justin nor Haley did much to promote the video. The performer just posted a link to him on Twitter and wrote: “I love you.”

This video appeared on the network the second after releasing the official video for the song Anyone. The first video shows the boxer’s training before an important fight, for which his beloved helped him prepare. The main female role was played by the actress Zoey Deutsch.

Recall that after breaking up with Selena Gomez in 2017, Bieber immediately began an affair with Haley. The pair converged and diverged. But in September 2018, they formalized the relationship by playing a magnificent wedding.