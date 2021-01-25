Justin Bieber reveals how the arrest changed his life

Exactly seven years have passed since Justin Bieber was arrested in Miami on drunk driving and resisting arrest. Today, the 26-year-old singer wrote a post on Instagram in which he talked about the impact that detention had on him.

“I was arrested 7 years ago. And this is far from the best moment in my life. I am by no means proud of this. I was in pain, I was unhappy and confused. I was angry, misled others and angry with God … I also wore too many leather clothes. As a result of all this, the Lord paved a long path for me, ” the singer shared.

Imprisonment was a turning point in his life for Justin. Since then, he has become an even more religious person and regularly thanks the Almighty for the right turns in life. “Don’t let shame destroy your ‘today’, let Jesus’ forgiveness take over and watch your life flourish,” Bieber concluded his message with a parting message.

Recall that a couple of weeks before the arrest, large-scale searches took place in the singer’s houses. The police received a complaint that Justin is behaving inappropriately and throwing eggs at nearby houses. As a result, Bieber was accused of causing significant damage to someone else’s property, and one of his friends was arrested after a search for drug possession.