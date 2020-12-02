Justin Bieber discusses parenting plans

Justin Bieber was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he had to answer some personal questions. Recall that the singer has been married to Hayley Bieber for two years, with whom he became close after breaking up with Selena Gomez.

Fans have long been asking the couple about the addition to the family. Ellen also asked if Justin and Haley wanted children and how many.

“I will have as many children as Hayley wants and can give birth to. I would like to have my own little tribe. But this is her body, and she does what she wants. I think she would like to have a couple of kids, ”the singer replied.

Then Ellen asked why they pull if both love children. Justin replied, “I think Hayley still needs to complete some processes as a woman. I don’t think she’s ready yet, and that’s okay. “

Bieber also praised his wife, recalling what kind of turkey Haley cooked for Thanksgiving: “She really cooks great. She made a turkey and a bunch of other stuff. And each of the guests brought something. And we also have a wonderful cook. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Justin mentioned his new neck tattoo – a small rose – and admitted that his wife forbade him to get a tattoo on his neck. By the way, Bieber fans saw in this rose a hint of Selena Gomez.