Justin and Hailey Bieber are vacationing in Hawaii

26-year-old Justin Bieber and his 24-year-old wife Haley have recently gone on vacation. The couple decided to fly to the tropics, and now Justin and Haley enjoy the nature and climate of the Hawaiian Islands.

Judging by the pictures, the couple prefers deserted beaches. The couple rented a car, so they are actively exploring the island by private transport and are looking for secluded places where no one will disturb them.

The singer’s and model’s vacations are active: they go snorkelling, hiking, swim in the ocean and enjoy each other’s company.

In Hawaii, the couple came to relax and visit Justin’s best friend, Joe Termini and his wife Kelia Moniz, who recently became parents.

Unlike their friends, Hayley and Justin are in no hurry to acquire offspring. However, it seems that they are still preparing for the role of parents. Not so long ago, Bieber admitted that he dreams of a big family. But at the same time, he noted that his wife would make the final decision on how many children to give birth since only she has the right to dispose of her body.

In turn, Hayley said that she wants to become a mother, but not soon.