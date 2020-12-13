Joshua announced his readiness to fight Fury

British boxer Anthony Joshua, after defending the heavyweight title according to several versions, announced that he was ready to fight against Tyson Fury.

Joshua on Saturday defeated Poolev by knockout in the ninth round in a fight that took place in London and retained his world titles according to the World Boxing Association (WBA Super), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF). Fury owns the World Boxing Council (WBC) championship belt.

“I started this game in 2013. I chased all the belts. Of course, I want to challenge. It’s not about the opponent, but about the legacy and the belt. Whoever has a belt, I would love to fight him. this is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury “, – Sky Sports quotes Joshua.

Fury, in a video message on his Instagram page, also expressed a desire to fight.

In the professional ring, 31-year-old Joshua has 24 wins (22 – by knockout) with one defeat, 32-year-old Fury won 30 fights (21 – by knockout), one fight drew.