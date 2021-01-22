Josh Hartnett and Tamzin Egerton become parents for the third time

42-year-old Josh Hartnett and his 32-year-old beloved Tamzin Edgerton do not let journalists into their personal lives: they do not talk about their family in conversations with journalists and do not publish cute joint photos on social networks, like their numerous colleagues in the shop. Therefore, the next replenishment in Josh and Tamzin became known only thanks to Hartnett’s unexpected confession during a recent conversation with Mr Porter.

When asked what exactly Hartnett is most proud of in life, he stated that his family. Simultaneously, the actor called himself “the father of three children”, although earlier the press knew only about two children of Hartnett and Edgerton.

What I am most proud of is that I am a father of three, a good relationship with my lover and a great family life in general. At the same time, I still continue to act, and my characters only become more interesting over the years, – said Josh.

The couple’s third child, whose gender is unknown, was born a little over a year ago, at the end of 2019. Simultaneously, there were no rumours in the press that Edgerton and Hartnett were preparing to become parents for the third time.

Recall that Josh and Tamzin have been dating since 2012, but they tied themselves up by marriage (or hid this fact from journalists). In 2015, their eldest daughter was born, whose name they still do not advertise, and in 2017 the youngest was born (the girl’s name is also unknown). Josh is so closed from the press that he doesn’t even have an official Instagram page. His beloved Tamzin, by the way, has her own microblog and even occasionally publishes pictures of her daughters there. Still, she does not share any details of family life with subscribers.