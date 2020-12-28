Josh Brolin became a father for the fourth time

52-year-old actor Josh Brolin and his 33-year-old wife Katherine Boyd became parents again – on Christmas Day, December 25, the couple had a second common daughter. Katherine announced this on her Instagram and shared pictures of the newborn.

Baby Chapel. Our little Christmas angel. Chapel Grace Brolin, she wrote. And the actor explained why he and his wife gave the child such an unusual name.

Wherever we travelled, the only place Catherine and I always found great solace was in the chapels. We are not very religious people, but faith in God has filled our lives, and chapels have always been a haven where we felt free to give thanks. Chapel Grace for us is a manifestation of that heavenly feeling that we have always experienced when we travelled and knelt, – wrote the actor.

Josh Brolin and Katherine Boyd got married four years ago. Two years ago, the couple had a daughter whom they named Westlin Raine. Marriage with Boyd for Brolin was the third. From his first wife, Alice Eder, he has a 32-year-old son, Trevor, and a 26-year-old daughter, Eden.