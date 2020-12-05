Josep Guardiola plans to play 700 more matches before retirement

The head coach of the English football club Manchester City Josep Guardiola does not plan to end his career soon. The expert’s commentary is quoted by The Sun.

On Saturday Manchester City will face Fulham at home in the 11th round of the English Championship. The game will mark the 700th for Guardiola as a coach. Guardiola’s club with 15 points in nine matches is 11th in the standings.

“Now there will be the 700th game, but I am ready to play 700 more and after that, I will end my career. It’s good to have 700 matches with few losses, ”said Guardiola.

Guardiola is 49 years old and has been Manchester City’s head coach since 2016. During this time, together with the team, he became a two-time champion of England, winner of the FA Cup, FA Super Cup (twice) and the English League Cup (three times).

Previously, he coached the German Bayern Munich, with which he became the champion of Germany three times, the winner of the German Cup (twice), the UEFA Super Cup and the club world championship, and the Spanish Barcelona, ​​with which he won three Spanish Championship titles, two Spanish Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, two Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two victories at the Club World Cup.