Johnson & Johnson vaccine shows up to 85% efficacy in the third phase of trials
The company claims that the vaccine effects when administered only one dose.
The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the American corporation Johnson & Johnson, in the third phase of trials in the United States and abroad, showed an effectiveness of 66% to 85%. This is stated in a statement published on Friday on the company’s website.
The effectiveness of the drug was “72% in the United States and 66% overall in preventing the severe and moderate course of the [coronavirus disease] COVID-19” for a period of 28 days after vaccination, the document notes.
The effectiveness of the drug “in preventing the severe course of COVID-19 in general” is estimated at 85% over the same period. It is also noted that the vaccine “demonstrated complete protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.”
