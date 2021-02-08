Johnson & Johnson has applied for urgent registration of the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

According to the eNCA TV channel, permission for the vaccine’s use may be obtained in the coming days.

The American pharmaceutical corporation Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the government of the Republic of South Africa for registration of the coronavirus vaccine created by it for emergency use. This was reported on Monday by the local TV channel eNCA.

According to him, permission for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be obtained in the coming days because the authorities have doubts about the effectiveness of the batch of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in South Africa from the coronavirus strain that has spread in the country, labeled 501.V2. The South African government and Johnson & Johnson have signed an agreement to supply the country with 9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Still, the authorities have not yet issued a license for its use.

South African Health Minister Zvelini Mkize announced on February 7 that the authorities intend to suspend preparations for the start of mass vaccination of the population against the coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the received data on its low effectiveness against the 501.V2 strain. Studies conducted in South Africa on the effectiveness of this vaccine to counter the South African strain showed that its level is about 22%, the TV channel noted. The head of South Africa’s vaccination committee, Barry Shub, said on Monday that medical authorities might consider suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country.

The first batch of AstraZeneca in the amount of 1 million doses arrived in South Africa from India on February 1. Some scientific institutions have tested the vaccine in the country to determine its effectiveness against the South African strain. All tests should be completed by mid-February.