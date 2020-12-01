Johnny Galecki broke up with Alaina Meyer after two years of relationship

45-year-old actor Johnny Galecki, famous for the TV series “The Big Bang Theory”, broke up with his 23-year-old lover Alaina Meyer. When exactly the couple’s relationship ended is unknown. The last time Alaina Johnny appeared in pictures on social networks was a week ago.

For the first time, the couple’s romance became known in September 2018 – then Johnny and Alaina publicly confirmed it, appearing together on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards.

A year ago, Johnny and Alaina became parents – the couple had a son, whom they named Avery. They recently celebrated his first birthday. It is not known why the lovers decided to leave, but it is reported that, despite the breakup, they will raise their child together.

Before the affair with Meyer, who, by the way, has nothing to do with the world of show business and held the position of production manager, Johnny Galecki met with his colleague on the TV series “The Big Bang Theory” Kaley Cuoco. Their romance lasted about two years, and after parting, they were able to remain good friends. So yesterday he congratulated her on her birthday, dedicating a post to her on Instagram. He also had a relationship with actress Kelly Garner.