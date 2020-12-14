Johnny Depp’s ex-lovers-Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard-may be summoned to court

After losing a lawsuit in England, Johnny Depp is not going to give up. He filed an appeal, and also initiated a new trial under the article on defamation and dissemination of defamatory information from his ex-wife Amber Heard, intending to recover from her $ 50 million.

The highlight of the new trial may be the invitation of all Depp’s former lovers to the courtroom. In addition to the well-known companions of the actor, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, such celebrities as Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley and Marion Cotillard can also be invited to court.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Depp needs to whitewash his name, including citing past relationships. The girls will talk about what kind of person he was with them. One of Johnny’s former lovers, actress Ellen Barkin, has already testified to an English court. She remembered that Depp once threw a bottle at her, but missed. However, the actor himself denied such an accusation, referring to the fact that Barkin cannot forgive him for parting.

As for Jolie, Knightley and Cotillard, the relationship with them has never been officially confirmed. Angelina and Johnny’s romance was rumoured when they starred in The Tourist together. However, then the actress was married to Brad Pitt. But with Cotillard Depp starred in the film “Public Enemies” and then he himself was in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

Depp had already commented on rumours of an affair with a colleague in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”, noting that although they had been filming for many years together, they were never a couple.

“Kissing someone with whom you are not romantically involved is always awkward, but the fact that Kira is more than 20 years younger than me made it infinitely more uncomfortable,” the actor noted in an interview.

The documents on the new case will be submitted to court early next year. In the meantime, Johnny Depp faced a new difficulty – his lawyer Adam Waldman was suspended from the case for leaking confidential information to the press.