Johnny Depp demanded to suspend Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman’ movie

Rumours that Johnny Depp was allegedly trying to get his ex-wife Amber Heard to be fired from the cast of the movie “Aquaman” appeared last year. However, some details have now surfaced.

According to Western sources, the actor turned to his sister, producer Christie Dembrowski, who was then working for Warner Bros. and was not the last person there.

I want to be replaced in the Warner Bros. movie, Johnny wrote in a letter to his sister, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During his libel trial, Depp, 57, confessed that he was referring to the 2018 movie, which also starred Jason Momoa, according to press reports.

The actor failed to achieve his goal. And now Amber is preparing to work on the second part of the picture, the shooting of which will begin next year. In social networks, however, a whole campaign unfolded to prevent the 34-year-old actress from filming in the film: Depp fans considered her victory in court unfair. However, at Warner Bros. replied that they were not going to fire Hurd.

But Depp’s career after a scandalous trial was in jeopardy. Warner Bros. has already refused to cooperate with him, in which they found him a replacement for the role of Grindelwald in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts. Also, according to rumours, his character will not appear in the next part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.