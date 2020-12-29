Johnny Depp congratulates fans on the holidays

For the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” Johnny Depp, 2020 was a difficult year, not only because of the pandemic and the inability to work, but also personally, as the actor lost the trial against The Sun, which published materials accusing the actor of violence against his ex. Wife Amber Hurt.

On his Instagram page, Johnny Depp posted a black and white snapshot from the filming of his own film “The Golden Basket”, under which he left a note: “This year has been so difficult for many. Better times are ahead. Happy Holidays everyone! My love and respect for all of you. “

Recall that against the backdrop of the outbreak of a legal scandal, the American platform Netflix removed all films with Depp’s participation from its filing cabinet. Disney refused to cooperate with the artist in the upcoming sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean.

The social network posting turned out to be the first appeal to fans since the moment when, after the trial, the star was replaced by another actor in the film “Fantastic Beasts”, where he was supposed to play Grindelwald. This role was given to Mads Mikkelsen.