John Ternus becomes Apple’s head of engineering

Apple has announced a staff change in the company’s senior management.

According to the official press release, Dan Riccio (cover photo) is leaving his position as head of engineering and moving to a new position. Which one, Apple does not say. Perhaps the project is related to the creation of an electric car, rumors of which are increasingly beginning to appear on the network. By the way, Riccio joined the company in 1998. He has designed and developed the first generation iMac, iPhone with 5G, Macs powered by Apple’s proprietary M1 chip, and premium AirPods Max headphones.

John Ternus, a former senior engineer, will now be vice president of Apple engineering. He has been with Apple for 20 years. Ternus was responsible for the development of the first generation AirPods and all iPads. Most recently, he has been working on the hardware for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, as well as the M1 ARM processor for the MacBook.