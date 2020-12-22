John Legend talks about the best gifts from Chrissy Teigen

The star couple has a touching Christmas tradition that they sacredly honour from year to year. John Legend spoke about one of them on his YouTube channel in the holiday show Legendary Christmas Tales. It turns out that Chrissy Teigen constantly gives her husband roomy bags and bathrobes – the favourite home clothes in their family.

“We like to walk around the house in robes, we are constantly in them. Every year Chrissy gives me really good gifts, which I can constantly use, feel good and remember who gave them to me, ” said the 41-year-old singer.

As for the bags, John doesn’t part with them throughout the year: “I put everything I need there: a laptop, a phone, chargers, a passport – everything is in this bag. I go everywhere with her, so she reminds me all year of Chrissy’s generosity and her great taste. “

Teigen and Legend have been married for seven years and have two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles. The couple could have another baby, but in the fall Chrissy suffered a miscarriage.