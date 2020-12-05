Joe Biden’s inauguration will be held in a shortened format

The US President-elect said that he would like to avoid mass celebrations during his inauguration.

Elected President of the USA Joe Biden said that he would like to avoid accumulating the mass of people in downtown Washington at his inauguration ceremony.

“I guess there probably won’t be a giant inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Biden said.

Instead, the President-elect noted, the activity will be virtual. According to him, more people will participate in virtual events than ever before. Biden said he is working with a team of organizers who prepared an online Democratic Convention in August.

According to the President-elect, a large-scale inaugural parade would increase the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the United States, which he would like to avoid.

The current President of the United States, Donald Trump, did not specify whether he would attend the inauguration ceremony. According to a source close to the White House, Trump is considering announcing his participation in the 2024 election on the day Biden takes office.